Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Stock Price Down 7.1% – Here’s Why

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH – Get Free Report) traded down 7.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.05 and last traded at C$1.05. 126,786 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 97,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.13.

Quarterhill Stock Down 7.1%

The company has a market capitalization of C$122.94 million, a PE ratio of -6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.24.

Quarterhill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quarterhill is a global leader in the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) industry, advancing mobility through smart infrastructure solutions that reduce congestion, improve roadway safety, and create more sustainable travel. Each year, Quarterhill’s platforms process billions of transactions, perform compliance and safety inspections on millions of commercial vehicles, and enable transportation agencies worldwide to optimize thousands of lanes of traffic to improve travel for everyone. Leveraging advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies, Quarterhill’s platform delivers automation and predictive insight to help agencies manage transportation networks more efficiently.

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