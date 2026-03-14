WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 106.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,494 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,846 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 1.0% of WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $16,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Maia Wealth LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 10.3% during the third quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 13,020 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at $229,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 8.7% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,620 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $508.00 price target on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Phillip Securities cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $313.00 to $280.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $406.84.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total value of $898,875.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,625.18. This represents a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,731 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.56, for a total value of $10,692,774.36. Following the sale, the director owned 19,669 shares in the company, valued at $8,173,649.64. This trade represents a 56.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 87,995 shares of company stock valued at $38,315,650 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Tesla

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Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $391.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $419.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $424.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 362.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.89. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.25 and a fifty-two week high of $498.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

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Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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