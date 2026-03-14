PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG Shares Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,159,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,521,004 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.07% of PPG Industries worth $1,593,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 184.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG opened at $101.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.24 and a 12-month high of $133.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.06). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 9.93%.The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. PPG Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.100 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PPG Industries from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PPG Industries

Insider Buying and Selling at PPG Industries

In other PPG Industries news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 3,594 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total value of $447,848.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 15,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,949,025.01. The trade was a 18.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Chancey E. Hagerty sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.59, for a total value of $260,077.50. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 8,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,856.43. This trade represents a 20.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 118,811 shares of company stock worth $15,219,371 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries is a global supplier of paints, coatings and specialty materials that serves industrial, transportation, consumer and construction markets. Founded in 1883 as the Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company, PPG has evolved from its origins in glass manufacturing into a diversified coatings and materials company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The company develops and manufactures a broad array of products used to protect and enhance surfaces, from consumer paints to highly engineered coatings for demanding industrial applications.

PPG’s product portfolio includes architectural and decorative paints, automotive original equipment and refinish coatings, industrial coatings for machinery and equipment, protective and marine coatings, aerospace and defense coatings, and packaging coatings and materials.

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