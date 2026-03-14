Tremblant Capital Group Cuts Holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. $VSCO

Tremblant Capital Group trimmed its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 728,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,025 shares during the period. Victoria’s Secret & Co. comprises 2.0% of Tremblant Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Tremblant Capital Group’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $19,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldentree Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 2,989,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,242,000 after buying an additional 1,249,065 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 10.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,549,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,187,000 after acquiring an additional 238,516 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 32.0% during the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,363,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,155,000 after acquiring an additional 572,844 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1,586.7% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,972,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 44.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,415,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,210,000 after acquiring an additional 434,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

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Victoria’s Secret & Co. Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:VSCO opened at $44.79 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $66.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.54 and its 200 day moving average is $43.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.29. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 36.21% and a net margin of 2.45%.The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $58.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VSCO

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Victoria’s Secret & Co is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of intimate apparel, beauty products and accessories for women. The company operates a portfolio of brands that includes Victoria’s Secret, renowned for its lingerie, bras and sleepwear; PINK, a line targeting younger consumers with activewear and lifestyle products; and Victoria’s Secret Beauty, offering fragrances, cosmetics and personal care items. Products are sold through retail stores as well as direct-to-consumer channels, including e-commerce platforms and mobile applications.

The origins of Victoria’s Secret date back to 1977, when founders Roy and Gaye Raymond opened the first store in San Francisco.

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