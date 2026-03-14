Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Stock Price Down 9.1% – Here’s What Happened

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) was down 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $198.64 and last traded at $201.1590. Approximately 131,009 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 212,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $221.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on LGND shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.00.

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Ligand Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 22.23, a quick ratio of 21.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $196.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.04.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.56. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 46.42%.The company had revenue of $59.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-9.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ligand Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 13,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.83, for a total value of $2,762,856.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 21,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,458,689.46. This represents a 38.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen L. Sabba sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total value of $409,851.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 33,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,809,289.50. This represents a 5.68% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,915 shares of company stock valued at $5,165,939. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LGND. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 86.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 85.8% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that acquires, develops and out-licenses proprietary technologies designed to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies discover and develop novel medicines. Operating primarily through its research services and royalty-generating businesses, Ligand focuses on building a diversified portfolio of technology platforms and partnering with industry leaders to advance therapeutic candidates across multiple disease areas.

The company’s product offerings center around several core platforms.

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