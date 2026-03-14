NorthRock Partners LLC Has $8.25 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 39.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,131 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,650 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 11.4% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6.0% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 8,102 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.5% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 12,938 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $326.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.51. McDonald’s Corporation has a one year low of $283.47 and a one year high of $341.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $320.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.52.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The fast-food giant reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.07. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 343.90% and a net margin of 31.85%.The company had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Argus raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Oppenheimer raised McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $339.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCD

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 6,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.29, for a total transaction of $2,066,731.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,567.39. The trade was a 73.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 4,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $1,553,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,200. The trade was a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 74,143 shares of company stock worth $24,517,724 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting McDonald’s

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McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald’s serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand’s national and international expansion.

Further Reading

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