G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the textile maker on Monday, March 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Performance

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $26.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.75. G-III Apparel Group has a 1 year low of $20.33 and a 1 year high of $34.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.29.

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G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.29). G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 2.28%.The company had revenue of $771.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. G-III Apparel Group has set its Q1 2027 guidance at -0.400–0.300 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 2.000-2.100 EPS. Equities analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. is a global fashion company engaged in the design, sourcing, marketing and distribution of women’s and men’s apparel, outerwear, footwear, handbags and fashion accessories. Founded in 1956 and headquartered in New York City, the company has grown from an importer of ladies’ apparel into a diversified apparel business with a portfolio of owned and licensed brands.

The company’s product offerings span a broad spectrum of price points and styles, including formal and casual outerwear, sportswear, performance wear and contemporary fashion.

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