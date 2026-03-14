Wabtec $WAB Shares Sold by Tremblant Capital Group

Tremblant Capital Group lowered its position in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 27.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,398 shares during the period. Wabtec makes up approximately 1.4% of Tremblant Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Tremblant Capital Group’s holdings in Wabtec were worth $13,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,930,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,172,532,000 after purchasing an additional 493,437 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wabtec by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,288,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $893,830,000 after purchasing an additional 30,489 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Wabtec by 3.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,304,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $662,390,000 after buying an additional 116,329 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Wabtec by 1.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,304,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $462,057,000 after buying an additional 43,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Wabtec by 24.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,974,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $393,252,000 after buying an additional 381,728 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wabtec Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of WAB stock opened at $236.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $242.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.20. Wabtec has a twelve month low of $151.81 and a twelve month high of $266.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99.

Wabtec ( NYSE:WAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Wabtec’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Wabtec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.450 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wabtec will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

Wabtec declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wabtec Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This is an increase from Wabtec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Wabtec’s payout ratio is 18.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wabtec news, EVP Gina Trombley sold 4,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.87, for a total transaction of $970,624.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,347,722.67. The trade was a 22.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sameer Gaur sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.62, for a total value of $302,013.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,904.54. This trade represents a 8.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 33,310 shares of company stock worth $8,541,509 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Wabtec from $224.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Wabtec from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Wabtec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Susquehanna set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Wabtec from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wabtec currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.00.

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About Wabtec

(Free Report)

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec’s business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

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