OFS Credit Company, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:OCCIN)

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1094 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

OFS Credit Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of OFS Credit stock opened at $24.68 on Friday. OFS Credit has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $24.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.50.

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About OFS Credit

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OFS Credit Company, Inc (NASDAQ: OCCIN) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company focused on corporate credit investments. Since its initial public offering in June 2020, the company has sought to provide investors with current income and capital preservation through a diversified portfolio of floating-rate senior secured loans, second-lien financings and other debt instruments issued by middle-market companies in the United States.

The firm’s investment strategy emphasizes privately negotiated loans and structured credit solutions that are typically less accessible via public debt markets.

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