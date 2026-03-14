Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $13.76 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 37.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,432 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.1% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $40,000. University of Illinois Foundation purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 196 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Truist Financial set a $350.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $348.00 price target (up from $345.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.71.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $301.46 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $142.66 and a one year high of $350.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.23. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 7.77%.

Trending Headlines about Alphabet

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Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 47,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total value of $14,341,182.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,987,279.15. The trade was a 78.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.99, for a total value of $33,934.88. Following the sale, the director owned 18,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,469.82. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 2,112,493 shares of company stock valued at $118,605,094 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

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