7,432 Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP Acquired by Mangrove Partners IM LLC

Mangrove Partners IM LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 330.2% in the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 166.0% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In other news, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total transaction of $177,602.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 15,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,798.60. This trade represents a 8.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Phillip R. Ulrich sold 4,106 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $542,320.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 42,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,097.04. The trade was a 8.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AEP. Bank of America lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.90.

View Our Latest Analysis on AEP

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP stock opened at $133.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.46 and a 1 year high of $134.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.56.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 16.37%.American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 56.72%.

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power (NASDAQ: AEP) is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

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