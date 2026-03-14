RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0889 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE:RMI opened at $15.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.69. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $16.36.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:RMI) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver tax-exempt income through diversified exposure to U.S. municipal securities. The fund is structured as a non-diversified, interval fund and primarily caters to investors pursuing high-quality, tax-advantaged income from state and local government obligations.
RMI employs an opportunistic, value-oriented investment process, focusing on both traditional investment-grade bonds and specialized niches within the municipal market.
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