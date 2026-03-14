Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 3,744,326 Shares of Flex Ltd. $FLEX

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,130,672 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,744,326 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Flex were worth $993,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,362,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Flex by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,259,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $611,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377,669 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Flex by 52.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,180,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459,511 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Flex by 5,973.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,569 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Flex by 80.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,645,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,464 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Flex Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $63.44 on Friday. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $72.22. The company has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. Flex had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Flex’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Flex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.270 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.890 EPS. Analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. Zacks Research lowered Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Flex from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Flex from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.10.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Flex

In related news, COO Kwang Hooi Tan sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $1,030,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 233,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,754,151.32. This represents a 6.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 21,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $1,310,689.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 143,803 shares in the company, valued at $8,805,057.69. This represents a 12.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX), formerly known as Flextronics, is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and original design manufacturing (ODM). The company offers end-to-end product lifecycle solutions including product design and engineering, prototyping, volume manufacturing, testing, and aftermarket services. Its offerings extend into supply chain management, component sourcing, logistics and distribution, and advanced manufacturing capabilities such as automation and digital manufacturing to support customers from concept through end-of-life.

Flex serves a broad range of industries, including automotive, healthcare, industrial, communications, and consumer electronics, working with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and technology companies to accelerate time to market and manage complex supply chains.

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