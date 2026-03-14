Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 109,228 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 28.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 493,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,228 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,153,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highview Capital Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the second quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Weitz Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth $8,647,000. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 11,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,429 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 86,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,610,000 after purchasing an additional 10,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MELI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,800.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,750.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,750.00 to $2,400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,725.33.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,670.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,631.18 and a 12 month high of $2,645.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,996.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,119.50.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $11.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.66 by ($0.63). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 33.73% and a net margin of 6.91%.The business had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key MercadoLibre News

Here are the key news stories impacting MercadoLibre this week:

MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

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