Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0887 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Stock Performance

Shares of JOF stock opened at $10.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.94. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $12.76.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000.

About Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc (NYSE: JOF) is a U.S.-listed closed-end investment company dedicated to long-term capital appreciation through exposure to Japan’s smaller capitalization equities. The fund seeks to identify and invest in firms whose market valuations and growth prospects may be overlooked by broader market indices, offering investors differentiated access to Japan’s domestic growth opportunities.

The portfolio typically comprises equity securities of companies traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and other recognized Japanese markets, with a focus on firms outside the large-cap segment.

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