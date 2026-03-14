Union Square Park Capital Management LLC Sells 40,000 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. $HGV

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Hilton Grand Vacations makes up about 1.2% of Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $3,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 743.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 136.8% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

HGV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of HGV opened at $40.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.96, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a one year low of $30.59 and a one year high of $52.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.28.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc is a leading developer and marketer of premium vacation ownership resorts. The company specializes in selling timeshare interests in vacation properties under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand, enabling members to purchase deeded real estate interests and utilize a points-based system for booking stays. Alongside new sales, the company provides ongoing management services for its portfolio of resorts, ensuring high standards of guest services, resort maintenance, and member engagement through its proprietary technology platform.

In addition to vacation ownership sales, Hilton Grand Vacations offers a comprehensive suite of membership benefits.

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