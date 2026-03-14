vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.18 and traded as low as $32.90. vTv Therapeutics shares last traded at $35.10, with a volume of 137,888 shares traded.

vTv Therapeutics News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting vTv Therapeutics this week:

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Positive Sentiment: Evercore ISI initiated coverage with an “Outperform” recommendation, providing a new institutional buy-side endorsement that can attract demand and support the share price. Evercore initiation article

Evercore ISI initiated coverage with an “Outperform” recommendation, providing a new institutional buy-side endorsement that can attract demand and support the share price. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright reiterated a “Buy” rating and $47 price target while raising several near-term EPS estimates (Q1–Q4 2026 and FY2026) and trimming losses for FY2027 relative to prior forecasts — a signal that the firm sees improving fundamentals in the nearer term and provides supportive analyst cover (no link available).

HC Wainwright reiterated a “Buy” rating and $47 price target while raising several near-term EPS estimates (Q1–Q4 2026 and FY2026) and trimming losses for FY2027 relative to prior forecasts — a signal that the firm sees improving fundamentals in the nearer term and provides supportive analyst cover (no link available). Neutral Sentiment: vTv filed Q4 and full-year 2025 financial results and issued a corporate update; company results and commentary can influence sentiment depending on guidance and program milestones, so investors should review the release for pipeline/cash details. Q4/FY2025 results and corporate update

vTv filed Q4 and full-year 2025 financial results and issued a corporate update; company results and commentary can influence sentiment depending on guidance and program milestones, so investors should review the release for pipeline/cash details. Neutral Sentiment: Market calendars show vTv is projected to announce upcoming earnings — scheduled event risk can increase intraday volatility around the stock. Earnings projection article

Market calendars show vTv is projected to announce upcoming earnings — scheduled event risk can increase intraday volatility around the stock. Negative Sentiment: Within the same HC Wainwright coverage notes, the firm lowered long‑range EPS assumptions (FY2028–FY2030 and FY2029 reductions), increasing projected longer-term losses. Those cuts could pressure expectations for longer-term profitability and cap upside despite near-term improvements (no link available).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VTVT shares. Evercore began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of vTv Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

vTv Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 0.44.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of ($0.02) million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of vTv Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in vTv Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $731,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 12,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 52.4% in the third quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 148,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

About vTv Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, focused on discovering and developing orally administered small-molecule therapies for chronic diseases. Employing its proprietary medicinal chemistry platform, the company seeks to generate novel compounds that modulate key disease pathways while optimizing safety and pharmacokinetic properties.

The company’s lead candidate, azeliragon (TTP488), is an oral inhibitor of the receptor for advanced glycation end products (RAGE) and has completed Phase II/III clinical evaluation in early-stage Alzheimer’s disease.

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