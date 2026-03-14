Tremblant Capital Group Acquires New Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Tremblant Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 669,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $26,229,000. Chipotle Mexican Grill accounts for 2.7% of Tremblant Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,927,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,935,092,000 after buying an additional 2,470,213 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 122.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 87,844,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,442,645,000 after acquiring an additional 48,398,628 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 42.4% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,497,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,509,043,000 after acquiring an additional 11,471,658 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,111,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,859,211,000 after acquiring an additional 606,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,257,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,193,618,000 after acquiring an additional 595,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

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Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of CMG opened at $32.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $58.42.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.37.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Chipotle Mexican Grill

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

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