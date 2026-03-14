Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 211,696 Shares of IDEX Corporation $IEX

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,477,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 211,696 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.09% of IDEX worth $1,054,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in IDEX by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in IDEX during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in IDEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in IDEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Price Performance

Shares of IEX stock opened at $188.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. IDEX Corporation has a 12 month low of $153.36 and a 12 month high of $217.15. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $899.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.00 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 13.98%.IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. IDEX has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.780 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Argus raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on IDEX from $202.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $247.00 price objective on IDEX in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.22.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IDEX

IDEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of highly engineered fluidics systems, measurement technologies and safety solutions. The company’s core offerings include positive-displacement pumps, flow meters, valves, sampling systems and analytical instruments that serve a wide range of end markets such as water treatment, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, and life sciences. Through its focus on precision engineering and proprietary material science, IDEX delivers products designed for reliability in demanding applications.

Operations at IDEX are organized into three principal segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.