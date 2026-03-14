Science Applications International Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NASDAQ:SAIC)

Science Applications International Corporation (NASDAQ:SAIC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Friday, April 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th.

Science Applications International Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $91.91 on Friday. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $81.08 and a fifty-two week high of $124.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Science Applications International news, CEO James Reagan purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.17 per share, with a total value of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 26,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,498.20. This trade represents a 3.93% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Science Applications International

About Science Applications International

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Science Applications International by 477.8% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 324.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) is a leading provider of technical, engineering, and enterprise IT services to the U.S. government, including the Department of Defense, the intelligence community, and civilian agencies. The company’s core offerings encompass systems engineering and integration, mission support, cybersecurity, data analytics, and cloud solutions. SAIC’s work spans the full program lifecycle, from research and development to deployment and sustainment, addressing complex defense, space, and national security challenges.

Founded in 1969 by J.

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