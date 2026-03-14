Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NCV) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 10.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NCV opened at $15.21 on Friday. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $16.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.48.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the second quarter worth $278,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $1,580,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 13.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 711,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,109,000 after buying an additional 83,219 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,427,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 78,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter.

About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Inc (NYSE: NCV) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company sponsored by Virtus Investment Partners. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the fund seeks to deliver a high level of total return by investing primarily in convertible securities and other income-oriented instruments. It pursues a balanced approach that combines elements of equity growth potential with fixed-income stability, aiming to appeal to investors focused on current income and long-term capital appreciation.

The fund’s portfolio is constructed predominantly of convertible bonds issued by U.S.

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