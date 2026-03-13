The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG) Stock Price Down 3% – Here’s Why

Shares of The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG – Get Free Report) fell 3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 405 and last traded at GBX 406. 86,834 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 184,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 418.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TPFG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 637 price objective on shares of The Property Franchise Group in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 645 price target on shares of The Property Franchise Group in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 641.

The company has a market cap of £258.83 million, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 486.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 522.04.

The Property Franchise Group PLC (AIM: TPFG) is the UK’s largest multi-brand property franchisor, with a network of over 1,946 outlets delivering high quality services to residential clients, combined with an established Financial Services business.

The Company was founded in 1986 and has since strategically grown to a diverse portfolio of 18 brands operating throughout the UK, comprising longstanding high-street focused brands and two hybrid brands. The Property Franchise Group is also a member of two leading mortgage networks through its mortgage brokers, Brook Financial (MAB) and The Mortgage Genie (Primis).

TPFG’s brands are: Belvoir, CJ Hole, Country Properties, Ellis & Co, EweMove, Fine & Country, Hunters, Lovelle, Martin & Co, Mr and Mrs Clarke, Mullucks, Newton Fallowell, Nicholas Humphreys, Northwood, Parkers, The Guild of Property Professionals and Whitegates.

Headquartered in Bournemouth, the Company was listed on AIM on the London Stock Exchange in 2013 and entered the AIM 100 in July 2024.

