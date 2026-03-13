Analysts Set Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) Target Price at $33.11

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.1111.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Pagaya Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Pagaya Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd.

Pagaya Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PGY opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.71. The stock has a market cap of $877.16 million, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 5.92. Pagaya Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $44.99. The company has a current ratio of 10.55, a quick ratio of 10.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Pagaya Technologies had a return on equity of 44.24% and a net margin of 6.25%.The firm had revenue of $334.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pagaya Technologies will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pagaya Technologies

In other Pagaya Technologies news, insider Tami Rosen sold 7,561 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $232,349.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 37,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,153,727.12. The trade was a 16.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Sanjiv Das sold 3,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $90,695.55. Following the sale, the president owned 129,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,378.14. The trade was a 2.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 21,256 shares of company stock valued at $547,198 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pagaya Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 351.9% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

Pagaya Technologies is a financial technology company that applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to the credit and asset management industries. Through its proprietary data-driven platform, Pagaya analyzes vast datasets from consumer credit portfolios to build predictive risk models, enabling institutional investors to gain access to alternative credit products. The company’s solutions streamline underwriting, optimize portfolio construction and facilitate the efficient securitization of consumer loans, credit card receivables and other asset classes.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in New York, Pagaya has expanded its operations to serve financial institutions and asset managers primarily in the United States.

