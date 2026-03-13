Mainstreet Equity (OTCMKTS:MEQYF) Stock Price Down 3.5% – Should You Sell?

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEQYF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $130.47 and last traded at $131.3507. Approximately 2,001 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 234% from the average daily volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.18.

Mainstreet Equity Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.06.

About Mainstreet Equity

Mainstreet Equity Corp is a Canadian real estate investment company that acquires, owns and manages residential rental properties. The firm focuses on the multi-residential sector, offering a range of apartment units and townhomes across several provinces. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located buildings with value-add potential, followed by ongoing property management and capital improvements to enhance tenant experience and long-term returns.

The company’s portfolio spans key markets in Western and Central Canada, including Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario.

