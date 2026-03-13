Traction Uranium (OTC:TRCTF) Trading Down 14.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Traction Uranium Corp. (OTC:TRCTF – Get Free Report) fell 14.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.56. 1,235 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 8,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.22.

Traction Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest to acquire the Whitewater Property; 70% interest to acquire the Hearty Bay property and Lazy Edward property; and 75% interest to acquire the Key Lake South property. The company was formerly known as Traction Exploration Inc and changed its name to Traction Uranium Corp. in November 2021. Traction Uranium Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

