2x Ether ETF (BATS:ETHU) Shares Up 3.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of 2x Ether ETF (BATS:ETHU – Get Free Report) were up 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.89 and last traded at $22.66. Approximately 5,764,952 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 7,416,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.83.

2x Ether ETF Trading Down 0.7%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.27.

Institutional Trading of 2x Ether ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DRW Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of 2x Ether ETF by 8,918.1% in the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 403,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,085,000 after acquiring an additional 399,265 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in 2x Ether ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $5,094,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in 2x Ether ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,071,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in 2x Ether ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $844,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 2x Ether ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $690,000.

About 2x Ether ETF

The 2x Ether ETF (ETHU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide 2x the daily price movements of Ether (ETH). The funds primary investment is cash-settled CME Ether futures ETHU was launched on Jun 4, 2024 and is issued by Volatility Shares.

