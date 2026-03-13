J Sainsbury’s (SBRY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their hold rating on shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 310 target price on the grocer’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also commented on SBRY. Citigroup reduced their price target on J Sainsbury from GBX 366 to GBX 360 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 350 to GBX 345 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J Sainsbury currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 330.
Get Our Latest Analysis on J Sainsbury
J Sainsbury Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at J Sainsbury
In other J Sainsbury news, insider Katie Bickerstaffe purchased 5,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 309 per share, with a total value of £17,100.06. Also, insider Simon Roberts sold 30,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 308, for a total value of £93,447.20. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
J Sainsbury Company Profile
J Sainsbury plc is one of the UK’s leading food, general merchandise and clothing retailers.
Offering delicious, great quality food at competitive prices has been at the heart of what we do since we opened our first store in 1869. Today, inspiring and delighting our customers with tasty food remains our priority. Our purpose is that driven by our passion for food, together we serve and help every customer.
Our focus on great value food and convenient shopping, whether in-store or online is supported by our brands – Argos, Habitat, Tu, Nectar and Sainsbury’s Bank.
