Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Benchmark lowered Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Talos Energy from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Talos Energy from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TALO

Talos Energy Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Talos Energy stock opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.93. Talos Energy has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $13.85.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.17). Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $392.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Talos Energy will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Talos Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sourcerock Group LLC raised its stake in Talos Energy by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 11,193,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,685 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Talos Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,526,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,358,000 after purchasing an additional 164,999 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Talos Energy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,967,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,819,000 after purchasing an additional 345,765 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 8.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,765,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,295,000 after purchasing an additional 455,409 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,055,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,682,000 after purchasing an additional 141,518 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talos Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Talos Energy Inc is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Founded in 2012 by industry veterans Tim Duncan and Jeremy Rights, the firm completed its initial public offering in 2021 and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TALO. The company’s core operations focus on the acquisition, exploration, development and production of offshore hydrocarbon reserves, with a primary emphasis on the U.S. Gulf of Mexico basin.

Talos Energy’s asset portfolio spans deepwater and shelf opportunities in the Gulf of Mexico, where it holds interests in several producing fields and exploration blocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.