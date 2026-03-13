Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Receives $289.88 Average PT from Brokerages

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $289.8824.

ASND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $246.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday, March 2nd.

Shares of ASND stock opened at $229.01 on Tuesday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $124.06 and a 1-year high of $248.60. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.05 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.85.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $290.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.35 million. Analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Arax Advisory Partners lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 212.2% in the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a Denmark‐based biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies for rare endocrine diseases. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Hellerup, the company leverages its proprietary TransCon drug delivery platform to create long‐acting prodrugs designed to improve safety, efficacy and patient convenience. Ascendis Pharma maintains research and development operations in Europe and the United States, with clinical studies spanning North America, Europe and Asia.

The company’s lead product, lonapegsomatropin (Skytrofa®), is a once‐weekly growth hormone therapy approved by the U.S.

