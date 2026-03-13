Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Raised to $600.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VRTX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $445.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $606.00 to $607.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $548.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.36.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.9%
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The pharmaceutical company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 32.94%.Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals
In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.99, for a total value of $2,137,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 42,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,088,752.07. This trade represents a 9.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark E. Bunnage sold 2,021 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.43, for a total transaction of $930,529.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 12,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,945,993.02. This trade represents a 13.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 91,156 shares of company stock valued at $42,845,497 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Midwest Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,462 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Vertex Pharmaceuticals this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Oppenheimer raised its price target to $600, signaling meaningful upside from current levels and adding institutional momentum. Oppenheimer Raises Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $600.00
- Positive Sentiment: Bank of America reiterated/issued a bullish view that the stock is positioned to rise, supporting demand from fundamental analysts. Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Bank of America Analyst Says
- Positive Sentiment: Citigroup likewise published a positive forecast for VRTX, adding to the cluster of buy-side endorsements. Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citigroup Analyst Says
- Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley projected strong price appreciation, further cementing a consensus of elevated analyst expectations. Morgan Stanley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock
- Positive Sentiment: Truist raised its price target to $525 and kept a buy rating, another near‑term upside signal from a major sell‑side shop. Benzinga
- Positive Sentiment: News reports show the stock recently spiked (up ~9–10%) on an analyst upgrade, indicating momentum-driven buying can be swift. Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Trading 9.9% Higher on Analyst Upgrade
- Positive Sentiment: Clinical catalyst: a Vertex drug reduced proteinuria in a Phase III IgA nephropathy trial — a meaningful development that could expand the pipeline and long‑term revenue potential. Vertex drug cuts proteinuria in Phase III IgA nephropathy trial
- Neutral Sentiment: Vertex presented at Barclays’ healthcare conference (transcript available) — useful for detail on pipeline timelines and management guidance but not an immediate price mover by itself. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) Presents at Barclays 28th Annual Global Healthcare Conference Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage note: articles report a rising biotech weighting/focus in Nasdaq indexes, which can support longer‑term passive demand for VRTX but is not an immediate earnings catalyst. Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Biotech Focus Rises In Nasdaq Index
- Negative Sentiment: Despite the bullish notes, the stock has pulled back and printed a larger intraday decline than the market in recent sessions, reflecting profit‑taking and short‑term volatility. Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note
- Negative Sentiment: Some commentary flagged that while price moves have been strong, recent earnings‑estimate revision trends may limit near‑term follow‑through. Vertex (VRTX) Moves 8.3% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc is a Boston-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for serious diseases. Founded in 1989, Vertex built its reputation on research-driven drug development and is best known for its work in cystic fibrosis (CF), where its portfolio of small-molecule CFTR modulators transformed standards of care for many people with the disease. The company operates research and development, manufacturing and commercial organizations and serves patients and healthcare systems in multiple international markets.
Vertex’s marketed products center on CFTR modulators that target the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis rather than just treating symptoms.
