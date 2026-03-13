Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Raised to $600.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VRTX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $445.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $606.00 to $607.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $548.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.36.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $478.13 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $362.50 and a 1-year high of $519.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $469.68 and a 200-day moving average of $437.20. The firm has a market cap of $121.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.31.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The pharmaceutical company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 32.94%.Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.99, for a total value of $2,137,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 42,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,088,752.07. This trade represents a 9.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark E. Bunnage sold 2,021 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.43, for a total transaction of $930,529.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 12,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,945,993.02. This trade represents a 13.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 91,156 shares of company stock valued at $42,845,497 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Midwest Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,462 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc is a Boston-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for serious diseases. Founded in 1989, Vertex built its reputation on research-driven drug development and is best known for its work in cystic fibrosis (CF), where its portfolio of small-molecule CFTR modulators transformed standards of care for many people with the disease. The company operates research and development, manufacturing and commercial organizations and serves patients and healthcare systems in multiple international markets.

Vertex’s marketed products center on CFTR modulators that target the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis rather than just treating symptoms.

