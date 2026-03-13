Contrasting Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) & Ck Hutchison (OTCMKTS:CKHUY)

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) and Ck Hutchison (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.1% of Icahn Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 90.1% of Icahn Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Icahn Enterprises pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 26.4%. Ck Hutchison pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Icahn Enterprises pays out -333.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Icahn Enterprises -2.98% -8.22% -1.94% Ck Hutchison N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Icahn Enterprises and Ck Hutchison”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Icahn Enterprises $9.66 billion 0.50 -$299.00 million ($0.60) -12.65 Ck Hutchison $36.07 billion 0.79 $2.19 billion N/A N/A

Ck Hutchison has higher revenue and earnings than Icahn Enterprises.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Icahn Enterprises and Ck Hutchison, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Icahn Enterprises 1 1 0 0 1.50 Ck Hutchison 0 0 0 0 0.00

Volatility & Risk

Icahn Enterprises has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ck Hutchison has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. This segment provides investment advisory and other related services. The Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels in the form of gasoline and diesel fuels, as well as renewable diesel; and manufactures nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia. The Automotive segment sells automotive parts and materials, and retailed merchandise; offers automotive repair and maintenance services; and leases real estate properties. The Food Packaging segment produces and sells cellulosic, fibrous, and plastic casings that are used to prepare and package processed meat products. The Real Estate segment is involved in the leasing of land, retail, office, and industrial properties; the development and sale of single-family homes; and the operation of country clubs. The Home Fashion segment manufactures, sources, markets, distributes, and sells home fashion consumer products. The Pharma segment offers pharmaceutical products and services. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida.

About Ck Hutchison

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, and telecommunications businesses in Hong Kong and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ports and Related Services, Retail, Infrastructure, and Telecommunications. It invests in, develops, and operates ports, which operate 293 berths in 53 ports spanning 24 countries; and provides logistics and transportation-related services, such as cruise ship terminals, distribution centers, rail services, and ship repair facilities. The company also operates retail brands with stores that offer personal care, health and beauty products, food and fine wines, consumer electronics, and electrical appliances, as well as operates supermarkets under Watsons, PARKnSHOP, and FORTRESS brands; and manufactures and distributes bottled water and other beverages under the Watsons Water and Mr. Juicy brands. In addition, it invests in energy infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, water infrastructure, waste management, waste-to-energy, household infrastructure, and other infrastructure related businesses. Further, the company provides mobile telecommunications and data services, as well as operates as an integrated energy company. Additionally, it researches, develops, manufactures, commercializes, markets, and sells nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and agriculture-related products; provides marine construction and ship repair yard, general engineering, and tug operations, water supply and sewerage, electricity generation and distribution, gas distribution, and aircraft maintenance services; and leases rolling stocks. The company was founded in 1828 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

