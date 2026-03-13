Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Price Target Raised to $57.00

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Free Report) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corbus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CRBP

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 8.1%

Shares of CRBP stock opened at $9.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.84. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $20.56.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by $0.53. Analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corbus Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Dominic Smethurst sold 3,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $26,575.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 95,887 shares in the company, valued at $775,725.83. The trade was a 3.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Corbus Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBP. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,597,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,002,000 after buying an additional 425,000 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc grew its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 602.2% in the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,321,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,759,000 after buying an additional 1,133,519 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP raised its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 683,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 340,472 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 612,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,742,000 after acquiring an additional 12,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 179.2% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 536,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after acquiring an additional 344,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

More Corbus Pharmaceuticals News

Here are the key news stories impacting Corbus Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oppenheimer raised its price target sharply to $57, a very bullish signal that can attract buyers and momentum-focused funds; this upgrade helps explain some intraday buying interest despite weakness elsewhere. Oppenheimer Boosts Price Target

Oppenheimer raised its price target sharply to $57, a very bullish signal that can attract buyers and momentum-focused funds; this upgrade helps explain some intraday buying interest despite weakness elsewhere. Positive Sentiment: Coverage pieces highlighting a consensus analyst upside (mean targets implying ~318% upside) are fueling bullish expectations and may bring fresh speculative demand from investors chasing upside potential. How Much Upside is Left?

Coverage pieces highlighting a consensus analyst upside (mean targets implying ~318% upside) are fueling bullish expectations and may bring fresh speculative demand from investors chasing upside potential. Neutral Sentiment: General analyst commentary roundup (Medpace, Revolution Medicines, Corbus) provides context but no single actionable change; useful for sentiment but not a direct catalyst. Analysts Offer Insights

General analyst commentary roundup (Medpace, Revolution Medicines, Corbus) provides context but no single actionable change; useful for sentiment but not a direct catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest data is effectively zero/ambiguous (entries show 0 shares and NaN increases), indicating little reported short pressure — this is unlikely to be a major driver of price moves today. (Source: market data feed)

Reported short-interest data is effectively zero/ambiguous (entries show 0 shares and NaN increases), indicating little reported short pressure — this is unlikely to be a major driver of price moves today. (Source: market data feed) Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright cut multiple EPS estimates across 2026–2029 (Q1–Q4 2026 and FY2026–FY2029), widening expected losses and lowering near- and medium-term expectations; those revisions are a clear negative fundamental catalyst and likely pressured the stock. HC Wainwright Lowers Estimates

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for rare, life-threatening inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company’s lead investigational therapy, lenabasum, is a synthetic, oral cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) agonist designed to resolve chronic inflammation by harnessing the body’s innate resolution pathways. Corbus operates by advancing small-molecule compounds through preclinical and clinical studies to address unmet medical needs in autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

Lenabasum is currently under evaluation in a Phase 3 clinical trial for diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis (dcSSc) and in a Phase 2 study for cystic fibrosis–related inflammation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.