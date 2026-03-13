Morgan Stanley Cuts Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target to $50.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Chewy from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Wedbush set a $42.00 price target on Chewy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.55.

Chewy Trading Down 4.3%

CHWY stock opened at $24.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.62 and its 200-day moving average is $33.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.60. Chewy has a 1-year low of $23.06 and a 1-year high of $48.62.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 56.78% and a net margin of 1.64%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chewy will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 13,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $377,246.87. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 273,835 shares in the company, valued at $7,938,476.65. This trade represents a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Chewy by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Chewy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Chewy by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chewy by 6.6% during the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc (NYSE: CHWY) is a leading e-commerce retailer specializing in pet food, supplies and services. The company offers a comprehensive assortment of products for dogs, cats, fish, birds and other small animals, including prescription medications, veterinary health products, grooming essentials and toys. Through its online platform and mobile app, Chewy provides an intuitive shopping experience with features such as Autoship, ensuring regular deliveries of pet essentials at schedule intervals.

Founded in 2011 by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day, Chewy initially operated under the name Mr.

