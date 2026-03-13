Foghorn Therapeutics’ (FHTX) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Foghorn Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

Foghorn Therapeutics stock opened at $4.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 3.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day moving average of $5.06. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $6.95.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Foghorn Therapeutics will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brummer Multi Strategy AB acquired a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 13,755.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 5,502 shares during the last quarter. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 48.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. 61.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Wedbush reaffirmed an “Outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target (about a 103% upside vs. current levels), signaling strong analyst conviction and potential upside if clinical/data catalysts progress. Benzinga

Wedbush reaffirmed an “Outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target (about a 103% upside vs. current levels), signaling strong analyst conviction and potential upside if clinical/data catalysts progress. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright issued a “Buy” rating on FHTX, adding to bullish analyst coverage that could support buyers ahead of upcoming milestones. HC Wainwright Buy

HC Wainwright issued a “Buy” rating on FHTX, adding to bullish analyst coverage that could support buyers ahead of upcoming milestones. Positive Sentiment: Foghorn said it has advanced the FHD-909 (LY4050784) Phase 1 dose‑escalation as planned and strengthened its financial position, which reduces near-term binary risk and supports continued development. TipRanks

Foghorn said it has advanced the FHD-909 (LY4050784) Phase 1 dose‑escalation as planned and strengthened its financial position, which reduces near-term binary risk and supports continued development. Positive Sentiment: The company provided a 2025–2026 strategic outlook noting the FHD‑909 program is targeting SMARCA4 (BRG1)-mutant cancers (focus on NSCLC) and reiterated development plans — a catalyst timeline investors will watch. GlobeNewswire

The company provided a 2025–2026 strategic outlook noting the FHD‑909 program is targeting SMARCA4 (BRG1)-mutant cancers (focus on NSCLC) and reiterated development plans — a catalyst timeline investors will watch. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerages collectively show a consensus “Moderate Buy” stance on FHTX, reflecting mixed but generally favorable sentiment among analysts. Consensus Rating

Brokerages collectively show a consensus “Moderate Buy” stance on FHTX, reflecting mixed but generally favorable sentiment among analysts. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks noted the quarter included a revenue result framed positively in its write-up, providing some offset to headline EPS weakness. Zacks

Zacks noted the quarter included a revenue result framed positively in its write-up, providing some offset to headline EPS weakness. Negative Sentiment: Q4 EPS missed expectations — FHTX reported a ($0.34) loss vs. the consensus of ($0.30) — and revenue came in roughly in line/near expectations; the EPS miss is the main near-term negative driver and likely explains the intraday price decline and higher trading volume. Press Release / Earnings

Foghorn Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel epigenetic therapies for cancer. The company leverages its proprietary Targeted Protein Discovery Platform to identify and design small-molecule inhibitors that modulate chromatin regulatory proteins involved in tumor growth and survival. By targeting the mechanisms that control gene expression, Foghorn seeks to address unmet needs in oncology through precision medicine.

The company’s lead candidate, FHD-286, is a selective inhibitor of variant SWI/SNF chromatin remodeling complexes and is currently being evaluated in Phase 1 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors harboring specific SMARCA2 and SMARCA4 alterations.

