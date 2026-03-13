Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Receives $199.36 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $199.3571.

SPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho set a $192.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $187.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.43. Simon Property Group has a twelve month low of $136.34 and a twelve month high of $205.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.02. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 124.12% and a net margin of 72.71%.The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 62.06%.

In other news, Director Gary M. Rodkin acquired 226 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $186.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,036.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,630. This trade represents a 1.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel C. Smith acquired 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $186.00 per share, for a total transaction of $64,542.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 32,680 shares in the company, valued at $6,078,480. This represents a 1.07% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,192 shares of company stock worth $407,712. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 9.3% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 96.8% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE: SPG) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed‑use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high‑profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon’s portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open‑air centers, outlet properties and mixed‑use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

