Bank of America Cuts Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY) Price Target to $11.00

Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PSKY. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Skydance from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Evercore boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Skydance from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Skydance from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Paramount Skydance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Skydance from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and an average target price of $13.00.

Get Paramount Skydance alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSKY

Paramount Skydance Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ PSKY opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. Paramount Skydance has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $20.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $999.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $999.02. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Paramount Skydance had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.15%.

Paramount Skydance Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Paramount Skydance’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Institutional Trading of Paramount Skydance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSKY. Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Skydance during the third quarter valued at about $462,000. Czech National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Skydance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,484,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Paramount Skydance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Hedges Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Skydance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Paramount Skydance during the third quarter valued at approximately $751,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Skydance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Skydance Media Group (Nasdaq: PSKY) is a media and entertainment company created through the proposed combination of Paramount Global’s filmed entertainment and streaming operations with Skydance Media, a privately held content studio. The combined business will encompass the development, production and distribution of feature films, television programming and digital content, drawing on a library of legacy Paramount Pictures franchises alongside Skydance’s blockbuster tentpoles and animation slate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Skydance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Skydance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.