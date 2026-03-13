lululemon athletica’s (LULU) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $215.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LULU. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised lululemon athletica from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, thirty have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.40.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on lululemon athletica
lululemon athletica Stock Performance
lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.37. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 15.72%.The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that lululemon athletica will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at lululemon athletica
In other lululemon athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 13,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $2,756,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,872. This trade represents a 71.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On lululemon athletica
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PeakShares LLC acquired a new position in lululemon athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in lululemon athletica by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,267 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,518 shares during the period. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.
Key lululemon athletica News
Here are the key news stories impacting lululemon athletica this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Bull case: a recent deep-dive note argues LULU is trading at historically low multiples and highlights potential upside from high‑end Q4 results, new-product strength, a $1.6B buyback authorization and activist attention that could unlock value. lululemon: A Bargain Buy As Q4 Earnings Loom
- Neutral Sentiment: Q4 outlook previews: several analyst previews and consensus estimate roundups are being published ahead of the quarter-end (Jan 2026), offering detail on key metrics investors will watch (same-store trends, margin drivers, inventory and guidance). These items set near-term expectations but are informational until earnings are released. Unveiling Lululemon (LULU) Q4 Outlook
- Neutral Sentiment: Broker stance: Telsey Advisory Group assigned a Market Perform rating, reflecting tempered near-term expectations from sell‑side coverage rather than a clear buy or sell signal. lululemon Earns Market Perform Rating from Telsey
- Negative Sentiment: Founder escalation: Chip Wilson, a large shareholder and founder, published an open letter warning prospective CEO candidates that the board is unfit to support “visionary leadership” and urged a board refresh — increasing governance uncertainty during the CEO search and prompting investor concern about strategic continuity. Chip Wilson to lululemon CEO Candidates
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst price-target cuts: Major desks trimmed targets (Goldman lowered its PT to $184; UBS lowered its PT to $189), signaling weaker near-term conviction from some institutional analysts and removing support for the stock. Goldman Lowers Price Target
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory penalty: lululemon was fined ~A$702K over marketing/spam breaches (small absolute impact but reputational/legal noise). Lululemon Penalised $702K For Spam Breaches
- Negative Sentiment: Price & momentum pressure: recent coverage notes an extended share‑price decline, multi‑day loss streaks and several hundred million dollars of market‑cap erosion, which can feed additional selling and technical weakness ahead of earnings. Why LULU Stock Is Under Intense Pressure
lululemon athletica Company Profile
lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company’s product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.
Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than lululemon athletica
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
Receive News & Ratings for lululemon athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for lululemon athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.