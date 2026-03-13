lululemon athletica’s (LULU) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $215.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LULU. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised lululemon athletica from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, thirty have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.40.

Get lululemon athletica alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on lululemon athletica

lululemon athletica Stock Performance

LULU opened at $158.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.25 and its 200-day moving average is $182.84. lululemon athletica has a one year low of $157.95 and a one year high of $348.50.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.37. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 15.72%.The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that lululemon athletica will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at lululemon athletica

In other lululemon athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 13,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $2,756,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,872. This trade represents a 71.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On lululemon athletica

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PeakShares LLC acquired a new position in lululemon athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in lululemon athletica by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,267 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,518 shares during the period. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Key lululemon athletica News

Here are the key news stories impacting lululemon athletica this week:

lululemon athletica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company’s product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for lululemon athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for lululemon athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.