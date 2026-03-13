Truist Financial Cuts Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) Price Target to $75.00

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

KFY has been the topic of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Korn/Ferry International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Korn/Ferry International from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Korn/Ferry International in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

NYSE:KFY opened at $61.51 on Tuesday. Korn/Ferry International has a one year low of $58.95 and a one year high of $78.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.62.

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $725.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.45 million. Korn/Ferry International had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 9.29%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Korn/Ferry International has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.340-1.400 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Korn/Ferry International will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Korn/Ferry International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Korn/Ferry International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Korn/Ferry International by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Korn/Ferry International by 30,350.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 71.8% during the second quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 200.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 160.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korn Ferry International is a global organizational consulting firm that partners with clients to design optimal structures, roles and responsibilities. The company’s core offerings include executive search, talent acquisition, leadership development and succession planning. By blending deep industry expertise with data-driven insights, Korn Ferry helps organizations identify, assess and develop executives and high-potential talent for critical roles.

Since its founding in 1969 and with headquarters in Los Angeles, Korn Ferry has expanded its presence to more than 50 offices across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

