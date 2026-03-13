SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Upgraded at Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Compass Point currently has $16.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

SLRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on SLR Investment from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James Financial set a $16.00 price target on SLR Investment and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on SLR Investment from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.64.

Shares of SLRC opened at $14.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. SLR Investment has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $17.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.35.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 42.34%.The company had revenue of $54.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.97 million. Research analysts anticipate that SLR Investment will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.5%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in SLR Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 1,389.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 215.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 35.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: SLRC) is a closed‐end, externally managed business development company that provides customized debt and equity financing solutions to middle‐market companies. The firm seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured loans, second lien financings, mezzanine debt and equity co‐investments. Its flexible capital approach allows it to structure financing across the capital structure to address a range of sponsor‐backed transactions.

