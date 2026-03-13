Wynn Macau, Limited – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Short Interest Down 64.7% in February

Wynn Macau, Limited – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 507 shares, a decline of 64.7% from the February 12th total of 1,437 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 118,411 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 118,411 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wynn Macau Trading Up 1.6%

OTCMKTS WYNMY opened at $7.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.13. Wynn Macau has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80.

Wynn Macau Company Profile

Wynn Macau Limited, trading as an American depositary receipt on the OTC Markets under the symbol WYNMY, is an operator of luxury integrated resorts in the Macau Special Administrative Region of the People’s Republic of China. As a subsidiary of Wynn Resorts, the company develops, owns and operates two world-class properties—Wynn Macau on the Macau Peninsula and Wynn Palace on Cotai—each offering a blend of gaming, hospitality and entertainment amenities.

The core of Wynn Macau’s business is gaming, with a focus on high-end table games and electronic gaming machines that cater to premium mass and VIP clientele.

