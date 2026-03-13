Analysts Set The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Target Price at $8.82

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.8182.

WU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Western Union from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Western Union to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Western Union by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,399,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,173,000 after purchasing an additional 831,245 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Union during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,329,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,167 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Western Union during the second quarter valued at about $2,558,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in Western Union by 18.9% in the third quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 381,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 60,513 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WU opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.01.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 62.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Western Union has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.750-1.850 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Western Union will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.84%.

Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments. The company enables individuals and businesses to send and receive money through a variety of channels, including its vast agent network, online platforms, and mobile applications. Core services include person-to-person money transfers, business-to-business cross-border payments, bill payment services and prepaid card programs.

Through its digital offerings, Western Union provides customers with the ability to initiate transfers via its website and mobile app, as well as track transactions in real time.

