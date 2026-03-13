Anta Sports Products Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Short Interest Update

Anta Sports Products Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 456,454 shares, an increase of 103.4% from the February 12th total of 224,460 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 209 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,184.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 209 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,184.0 days.
Anta Sports Products Price Performance
Shares of ANPDF stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. Anta Sports Products has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average is $11.02.
Anta Sports Products Company Profile
Anta Sports Products is a China-based designer, developer, manufacturer and marketer of sportswear, footwear and accessories. Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Jinjiang, Fujian province, the company operates a multi-brand portfolio and a broad retail and digital distribution network. Anta’s core business includes performance and lifestyle athletic apparel, sports shoes and related sporting goods sold through company-owned stores, authorized dealers and e-commerce platforms.
Product offerings span casual and performance categories for adults and children, covering footwear, apparel and accessories.
