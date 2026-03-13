WBI’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on March 16th (NYSE:WBI)

WBI’s (NYSE:WBI – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Monday, March 16th. WBI had issued 31,700,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 17th. The total size of the offering was $634,000,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Separately, Weiss Ratings started coverage on shares of WBI in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “sell (e-)” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, WBI presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Shares of WBI opened at $25.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion and a PE ratio of -1,267.35. WBI has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. WBI’s payout ratio is currently -1,000.00%.

WaterBridge Infrastructure LLC is an integrated, pure-play water infrastructure company. WaterBridge Infrastructure LLC is based in HOUSTON.

