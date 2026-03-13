Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI) Shares Down 1.5% – Here’s What Happened

Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.91. 1,203,670 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 390% from the average session volume of 245,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.70.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) incorporated in Delaware and listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker RONI. As a blank‐check vehicle, the company has no commercial operations of its own at present and was formed to raise capital through its initial public offering with the goal of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other business combination.

The firm is sponsored by Rice Acquisition Partners II, a private investment group focused on identifying and structuring middle‐market transactions.

