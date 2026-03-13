Andreas Tautscher Buys 9,500 Shares of Real Estate Credit Investments (LON:RECI) Stock

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI – Get Free Report) insider Andreas Tautscher acquired 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 127 per share, with a total value of £12,065.

RECI stock opened at GBX 122.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.14, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 5.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 124.99 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 124.64. Real Estate Credit Investments Limited has a one year low of GBX 118 and a one year high of GBX 132. The company has a market capitalization of £271.94 million, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.17.

Real Estate Credit Investments (RECI) is a closed-ended investment company which originates and invests in real estate debt secured by commercial real estate in Western Europe, focusing primarily on the United Kingdom, France and Spain.

RECI is externally managed by Cheyne Capital’s real estate business which was formed in 2008 and currently manages c. $5bn via private funds and managed accounts. RECI’s overarching aim is to deliver a stable quarterly dividend with minimal volatility, through economic and credit cycles via a levered exposure to real estate credit investments.

