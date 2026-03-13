Andreas Tautscher Buys 9,500 Shares of Real Estate Credit Investments (LON:RECI) Stock

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI – Get Free Report) insider Andreas Tautscher acquired 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 127 per share, with a total value of £12,065.
RECI stock opened at GBX 122.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.14, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 5.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 124.99 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 124.64. Real Estate Credit Investments Limited has a one year low of GBX 118 and a one year high of GBX 132. The company has a market capitalization of £271.94 million, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.17.
RECI is externally managed by Cheyne Capital’s real estate business which was formed in 2008 and currently manages c. $5bn via private funds and managed accounts. RECI’s overarching aim is to deliver a stable quarterly dividend with minimal volatility, through economic and credit cycles via a levered exposure to real estate credit investments.
