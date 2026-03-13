Jefferies Financial Group Cuts BETA Technologies (NYSE:BETA) Price Target to $29.00

BETA Technologies (NYSE:BETA – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BETA. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on BETA Technologies in a report on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research upgraded BETA Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of BETA Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on BETA Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of BETA Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BETA Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.89.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BETA Technologies
BETA Technologies Trading Down 10.1%
BETA Technologies (NYSE:BETA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($1.55). The business had revenue of $11.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional Trading of BETA Technologies
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BETA Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,347,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in BETA Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,116,000. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in BETA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,269,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in BETA Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of BETA Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $592,000.
BETA Technologies News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting BETA Technologies this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Surf Air Mobility partnership: BETA signed a strategic partnership and aircraft purchase agreement to launch the first commercial passenger electric aircraft service, a direct commercialization step that could drive near‑term order flow and revenue visibility. Surf Air Mobility and BETA Technologies Announce Strategic Partnership
- Positive Sentiment: Regional launch potential: The Mokulele parent is set to launch the first electric passenger flights in Hawaii under a new partnership, helping validate route economics and operational readiness for BETA’s electric aircraft. Mokulele parent to launch first electric passenger flights in Hawaii
- Positive Sentiment: FAA program selection and federal pilots: BETA was selected for FAA eVTOL integration/pilot programs and federal pilot initiatives, an important regulatory and validation milestone that lowers program risk and can accelerate contract opportunities. FAA Selects Eight Projects For eVTOL Integration Pilot Program
- Positive Sentiment: Operational wins (medical/military): BETA is moving into medical flights and accelerating development of a military cargo drone picked for federal pilot programs — potential non‑recurring and recurring revenue streams beyond commercial passenger service. Beta Technologies to begin medical flights
- Positive Sentiment: Revenue growth and seller interest: BETA reported record quarterly revenue growth (revenues beat estimates and rose year‑over‑year), and several brokerages (BTIG, Needham) have issued buy ratings or positive medium‑term views. BETA Technologies Inc (BETA) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Highlights
- Neutral Sentiment: Regulatory tone: Reporting suggests the current administration favors conventional electric fixed‑wing aircraft over futuristic eVTOL concepts — could benefit BETA (which builds conventional electric aircraft), but the policy stance is nuanced and timing uncertain. The Electric: Trump Administration Favors Conventional Electric Planes
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro backdrop: Rising oil prices and expanding defense budgets are cited as tailwinds for aerospace/defense suppliers broadly; this may indirectly support demand for certain BETA use cases but isn’t a direct company driver. 4 Specialty Defense and Energy Plays Positioned for the Next Upcycle
- Negative Sentiment: Large EPS miss and market reaction: BETA reported an EPS loss of ($2.02) vs. consensus (~($0.47)), a sizable miss that prompted immediate selling pressure and higher intraday volume. BETA Technologies Trading Down 4.9% on Disappointing Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst downside: Morgan Stanley and Jefferies published pessimistic forecasts for BETA’s stock price after the quarter, increasing near‑term sell‑side pressure despite other buy ratings. Morgan Stanley Issues Pessimistic Forecast for BETA Jefferies Issues Pessimistic Forecast for BETA
BETA Technologies Company Profile
BETA Technologies is an American aerospace company that develops electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft and supporting infrastructure. The company focuses on designing aircraft and propulsion systems intended for short-range cargo, logistics and regional passenger movement, emphasizing electric propulsion, battery systems and integrated charging solutions to support distributed operations.
Its product and service set includes aircraft design and development, electric motor and battery integration, charging hardware and software, and flight testing aimed at meeting certification requirements.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BETA Technologies
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
Receive News & Ratings for BETA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BETA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.