Jefferies Financial Group Cuts BETA Technologies (NYSE:BETA) Price Target to $29.00

BETA Technologies (NYSE:BETA – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BETA. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on BETA Technologies in a report on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research upgraded BETA Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of BETA Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on BETA Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of BETA Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BETA Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.89.

Get BETA Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BETA Technologies

BETA Technologies Trading Down 10.1%

Shares of BETA Technologies stock opened at $17.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.93. BETA Technologies has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $39.50. The company has a quick ratio of 10.43, a current ratio of 22.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion and a PE ratio of -1.74.

BETA Technologies (NYSE:BETA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($1.55). The business had revenue of $11.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of BETA Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BETA Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,347,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in BETA Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,116,000. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in BETA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,269,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in BETA Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of BETA Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $592,000.

BETA Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting BETA Technologies this week:

BETA Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BETA Technologies is an American aerospace company that develops electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft and supporting infrastructure. The company focuses on designing aircraft and propulsion systems intended for short-range cargo, logistics and regional passenger movement, emphasizing electric propulsion, battery systems and integrated charging solutions to support distributed operations.

Its product and service set includes aircraft design and development, electric motor and battery integration, charging hardware and software, and flight testing aimed at meeting certification requirements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BETA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BETA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.