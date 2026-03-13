Air Canada (TSE:AC) Cut to Hold at Scotiabank

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Scotiabank currently has C$21.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$27.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their price objective on Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$25.00 target price on Air Canada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Raymond James Financial lowered Air Canada from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Air Canada to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$24.83.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Air Canada

Air Canada Price Performance

About Air Canada

Shares of TSE AC opened at C$17.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 446.78. Air Canada has a twelve month low of C$12.69 and a twelve month high of C$23.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.02.

(Get Free Report)

Air Canada is Canada’s largest airline, generally serving nearly 50 million passengers each year together with its regional partners. Air Canada is a sixth freedom airline, similar to Gulf carriers, which flies many U.S. nationals on long-haul trips with a layover in Canada. In 2019, the company generated CAD 19 billion in total revenue.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.