Air Canada (TSE:AC) Cut to Hold at Scotiabank

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Scotiabank currently has C$21.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$27.00.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their price objective on Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$25.00 target price on Air Canada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Raymond James Financial lowered Air Canada from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Air Canada to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$24.83.
About Air Canada
Air Canada is Canada’s largest airline, generally serving nearly 50 million passengers each year together with its regional partners. Air Canada is a sixth freedom airline, similar to Gulf carriers, which flies many U.S. nationals on long-haul trips with a layover in Canada. In 2019, the company generated CAD 19 billion in total revenue.
