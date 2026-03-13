Silver X Mining (CVE:AGX) Shares Down 5.1% – What’s Next?

Silver X Mining Corp. (CVE:AGX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.91 and last traded at C$0.93. 632,167 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 2,168,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.98.
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.34 price objective on Silver X Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.34.
Silver X Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc. It primarily holds interest in the Nueva Recuperada project located in Huancavelica, Peru. It also holds interest in the Coriorcco gold project located in Peru. The company was formerly known as Oro X Mining Corp. and changed its name to Silver X Mining Corp. in June 2021. Silver X Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
