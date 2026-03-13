Desjardins Cuts Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Price Target to C$8.50

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2026

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UNFree Report) had its target price decreased by Desjardins from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nexus Industrial REIT Price Performance

Shares of TSE:NXR.UN opened at C$7.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.84. The company has a market cap of C$722.81 million, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.43. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of C$5.98 and a 12-month high of C$8.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.95.

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UNGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$44.88 million during the quarter. Nexus Industrial REIT had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 99.45%. Equities analysts expect that Nexus Industrial REIT will post 0.7800905 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nexus Industrial REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial, office and retail properties.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.