Desjardins Cuts Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Price Target to C$8.50

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Desjardins from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:NXR.UN opened at C$7.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.84. The company has a market cap of C$722.81 million, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.43. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of C$5.98 and a 12-month high of C$8.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.95.

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$44.88 million during the quarter. Nexus Industrial REIT had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 99.45%. Equities analysts expect that Nexus Industrial REIT will post 0.7800905 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nexus Industrial REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial, office and retail properties.

