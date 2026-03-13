Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intercorp Financial Services from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Intercorp Financial Services in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Get Intercorp Financial Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Stock Down 3.3%

Institutional Trading of Intercorp Financial Services

NYSE IFS opened at $44.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.22. Intercorp Financial Services has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $52.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 271.7% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $455,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 639,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,084,000 after purchasing an additional 255,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Intercorp Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $294,000.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) is a Lima-based financial holding company that brings together a suite of banking and non-banking financial businesses under the Intercorp Group umbrella. Through its network of subsidiaries, the company provides a broad range of products and services designed to meet the needs of individual consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporations across Peru.

The company’s core banking operations are conducted through Interbank, which offers deposit accounts, personal and business loans, credit and debit cards, trade finance and electronic banking solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intercorp Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercorp Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.